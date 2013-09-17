MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia's new central bank head
Elvira Nabiullina has proposed that her predecessor, Sergei
Ignatyev, remain on the bank's board of directors, according to
a list of candidates published by the central bank on Tuesday.
Ignatyev's continuing tenure in a formal position at the
bank would be seen as a sign of policy continuity. Nabiullina,
who took over in June, had previously said that she would ask
Ignatyev to remain on as an adviser.
Ignatyev, a veteran who headed the bank for 11 years, is
credited with raising the status and effectiveness of the
central bank, presiding over a fall in inflation and boosting
confidence in the rouble.
New head Nabiullina, a former economic adviser to President
Vladimir Putin, had been expected by some analysts to pursue a
looser monetary policy to boost flagging economic growth at a
time when the central bank has come under fire from some
government officials for its tight money policy.
However, she has so far resisted interest rate cuts because
of concerns about inflation, continuing the relatively "hawkish"
approach associated with Ignatyev.
Other candidates for the board were all senior central bank
officials. They included key members of Ignatyev's management
team such as First Deputy Chairman Sergei Shvetsov, responsible
for financial markets, and First Deputy Chairman Alexei
Simanovsky, responsible for bank regulation.
The most high-profile newcomer, former G20 "sherpa" Ksenia
Yudayeva, was appointed last week as the bank's head of monetary
policy.
The list of candidates still has to be approved by
parliament, but this is likely to be a formality.