* Sovereign funds now held at c.bank
* Transfers done off market
* Hold combined $174 billion in assets
By Katya Golubkova and Maya Dyakina
MOSCOW, Feb 13 Russia's Finance Ministry said on
Wednesday it was considering a central bank proposal for the
ministry to convert windfall oil revenues on its own openly on
the foreign exchange market.
Such a step would separate the government's management of
its sovereign wealth funds from the currency market operations
conducted by the central bank, which is gradually increasing the
freedom with which it allows the rouble to float.
The Bank of Russia has scaled back its currency
interventions, to the point where it was hardly present on the
market in the final quarter of last year, as it turns its focus
towards Western-style inflation-targeting.
Currently, Russia's central bank acts as the agent to
convert rouble oil and gas proceeds into foreign currencies for
the Finance Ministry in off-market transactions.
"The central bank has indeed addressed this proposal to us.
It has its reasons, it is very interesting, we are considering
it at the moment, there is no decision taken," Deputy Finance
Minister Alexei Moiseyev told reporters. No reason was given for
the central bank proposal.
The proposed move would potentially soften central bank
interventions on the forex market, as the regulator struggles to
focus on inflation.
"The transactions conducted by the finance ministry
bypassing the market ... affect the money supply and may have
inflationary consequences," said Alexander Morozov, chief
economist for Russia and CIS at HSBC.
The Reserve Fund and the second outlet for Russia's windfall
oil revenue, the National Welfare Fund (NWF), are kept 45
percent in euros, 45 percent in dollars and 10 percent in
sterling and total 8.5 percent of GDP.
The two sovereign wealth funds hold a combined 5.3 trillion
roubles ($176 billion), and are counted towards the central
bank's gold and foreign exchange reserves, which totalled $534
billion at the last count.
The Reserve Fund was created as a safety net against
external shocks such as falls in global oil prices, while the
NWF is designed to cover deficits in the pension system and is
mostly invested in the bonds of Western governments.
The finance ministry transfers oil and gas proceeds which
come above budget target to the Reserve Fund once a year in
February via off-market exchanges with the central bank.
"Extra demand for foreign currency, all things being equal,
would contribute to weakening of the rouble when oil prices are
high," Morozov said.
"But when Russia needs money from the Reserve Fund to patch
holes in the budget, the finance minister would step in to sell
foreign currency. It is quite reasonable and countercyclical."
($1 = 30.0560 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Maya
Dyakina; editing by Stephen Nisbet)