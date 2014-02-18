(Adds details, background)
By Jason Bush and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW Feb 18 Russia's central bank said on
Tuesday the country's output may grow by 1.7 to 2.0 percent in
2015-16, an outlook that underscores the weak state of the
economy.
The forecast, in a quarterly monetary policy report, implies
a downward revision compared with its earlier predictions. The
bank said in the previous quarterly report that it saw Russia's
medium-term growth potential as 2-2.5 percent.
The bank predicted growth of 1.5 to 1.8 percent this year,
down from a forecast of 2 percent made last quarter.
Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said last week that
the bank had revised down its forecast because it was surprised
by last year's poor growth rate of 1.3 percent.
In its report, the central bank said it expected annual
growth in household consumption to fall to 3.1-3.3 percent in
2014 from 4.7 percent in 2013. Fixed-investment growth was
forecast at 1.4-1.6 percent in 2014, up from 0.3 percent in
2013.
The central bank said the slight improvement in growth
expected over the next two years was "in line with the revival
of the global economy and thanks to a gradual improvement in the
investment climate and the mood of economic agents in Russia."
It still expects output to remain slightly below its potential.
The bank said the Sochi Winter Olympics should boost growth
in the first half of 2014, which it estimated at 0.3 percentage
points.
But the central bank warned that the price of oil, Russia's
major export, could fall in the short term because of weakening
business activity in China and increased deliveries from Iran
and Libya.
It also predicted Russian borrowers would have a harder time
in international capital markets in 2014. It said investors were
likely to steer clear of emerging markets as the U.S. Federal
Reserve winds down its monetary stimulus. That will dry up a
stream of money that had been flowing into the developing world.
The Fed's change in policy could end up raising yields on
Russia's long-term OFZ treasury bonds by 1.2-1.7 percentage
points, according to the bank's analysis.
The bank said the rouble's weakening at the end of 2013 and
the beginning of 2014 could add 0.3-0.5 percentage points to the
inflation rate, but it predicted that the effect would be offset
by weak demand.
It maintained its forecast that the annual increase in
consumer prices would fall to 5 percent this year, 4.5 percent
in 2015 and 4 percent in 2016. Weak economic activity and
reduced inflationary expectations would lower the inflation
rate, it said.
But the bank warned that a weaker rouble implied long-term
risks to the economy.
"It could lead to an increase in inflationary pressure, and
also encourage the conservation of the economic structure and in
the long term lower the potential for its modernisation and
reform," the bank said.
(Reporting by Jason Bush and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Larry
King)