(Adds details, data for comparison)
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 19 Russia's central bank
posted data showing it did not add gold to its reserves for the
first time in nine months in June, when bullion prices fell by
more than 10 percent to their lowest in nearly three years.
Russia's gold reserves remained unchanged at 32 million troy
ounces in June compared with May, the central bank said on its
website on Friday. The bank declined to comment on the reason.
The value of the holdings fell to $38.6 billion as of July 1
from $45 billion a month earlier, it added.
According to Reuters data, the last time the bank did not
add gold to its reserves was in September 2012, when they
amounted to 30 million troy ounces. It bought
gold in every month from October 2012 through May 2013.
Russia has been the biggest gold buyer in the official
sector in the past decade. A shift by central banks from major
sellers of bullion to net buyers has been a major support to the
gold market in recent years.
Gold fell $200 an ounce in less than two weeks last
month after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was set to
rein in its $85 billion in monthly asset purchases later this
year and halt stimulus altogether by mid-2014.
Ultra-loose monetary policy, which kept long-term interest
rates at rock bottom and stoked fears of inflation, was an
important driver of the rise in gold prices to record highs in
2011.
The gold market regained some confidence following a series
of comments from the Fed chief this month, attempting to break
through strong technical resistance to briefly touch a
three-week high of $1,300.61 on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow and
Jan Harvey in London,; editing by Jason Bush and Jane Baird)