MOSCOW Dec 13 Russia's central bank has increased the share of the Australian dollar in its forex reserves to 1.5 percent and the share of Canadian dollars to 3.5 percent, First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Russia's forex reserves amounted $476.2 billion as of Dec. 1 2012, according to central bank data.

As of Jan. 1 this year, 45.5 percent of Russian forex reserves were held in U.S. dollars, 42.1 percent in euros and 9.2 percent in sterling.. The Japanese yen and the Canadian dollar each accounted for a 1.6 percent share in the reserves, central bank data showed.

Ulyukayev, in an interview with the Prime news agency, added that the central bank started operations with the Australian dollar in the second quarter.

A source familiar with the matter told earlier that Russia's central bank had started buying Australian dollars in June to buy bonds there as part of its strategy of diversifying its half a trillion dollars in reserves.

Russia holds the world's fourth largest gold and forex reserves after China, Japan and the euro zone. The central bank's reserves stood at $527.3 billion as of Dec. 7. (Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine)