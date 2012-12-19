* CBR recently raised share of Aussie, Canadian dollar

MOSCOW, Dec 19 Russia's central bank has no immediate plans to diversify its foreign exchange holdings, Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Wednesday, after the world's fourth-largest reserve holder recently upped its holdings of Australian and Canadian dollars.

"We don't want to (diversify) right now," Ignatyev told a year-end briefing. "Our portfolio is already seriously diversified ... but what will happen in half a year, I don't know.

"The benefits of further diversification are slight ... we can go further but this would be associated with additional costs and risks," he added.

Russia's central bank has upped the share of the Australian dollar in its forex reserves to 1.5 percent and the share of Canadian dollars to 3.5 percent, First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted as saying on Dec. 13.

Its forex reserves amounted $476.2 billion as of Dec. 1 2012, according to central bank data.

As of Jan. 1 this year, 45.5 percent of Russia's reserves were held in U.S. dollars, 42.1 percent in euros and 9.2 percent in sterling.. The Japanese yen and the Canadian dollar each accounted for a 1.6 percent share in the reserves, central bank data showed.

CPI TO BEHAVE

The central bank central bank expects inflation to slow to within its 2013 target range of 5 to 6 percent "in the middle of the year" and sees its current interest rate corridor as optimal, Ignatyev said.

Russia's inflation surprised on the downside in November, with the annual rate stabilising at 6.5 percent, boding well for the central bank's recently revised 2012 inflation forecast of 6.5 to 6.7 percent.

Ignatyev, who is due to retire next year after 11 years in the job, expressed concerns over a growth slowdown, but gave no forecast of how much he expected the Russian economy to expand next year.

His description of the current interest rate corridor as optimal followed the central bank's decision this month to tweak some rates to narrow the range in which it allows money market rates to fluctuate.

The central bank on Dec. 10 raised its deposit rate, a floor for the interbank market, by a quarter point to 4.25 percent and cut its foreign exchange swap rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent.

As part of a gradual policy shift from targeting the rouble exchange rate to focusing on inflation, the central bank has widened the range in which it allows the rouble to trade before stepping up its market interventions.

But, Ignatyev said, the central bank had no plans to further expand the exchange-rate corridor, which last stood at 31.65-38.65 roubles to a euro-dollar basket targeted by the Bank of Russia.

Net capital outflows from Russia reached $59 billion in 11 months of this year, compared to $80.5 billion in 2011, Ignatyev said.

Russia's economy is expected to continue to slow next year, feeling the global economic chill while previously free-spending domestic consumers have turned cautious in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine)