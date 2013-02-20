MOSCOW Feb 20 Nearly $50 billion was
transferred out of Russia illegally in 2012 and more than half
this sum may have been controlled by a single group of
companies, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Sergei Ignatyev, chairman of the Bank of Russia, was citing
the findings of a study that the bank said it would publish
later on Wednesday. Ignatyev, who retires in June, was also due
to testify to the upper house of parliament.
"You get the impression that they (half the transfers) are
all controlled by one well-organised group of people," Sergei
Ignatyev, chairman of the Bank of Russia, told the Vedomosti
daily in an interview.