* Choice raises concerns on central bank independence
* Seen as more likely to support interest rate cuts
* Markets, analysts give benefit of the doubt
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, March 13 Elvira Nabiullina has the
confidence and credentials as an economist to resist Kremlin
appeals for looser monetary policy once she moves from Vladimir
Putin's office to head the Russian central bank.
But for some, the president's choice - announced on Tuesday
at the expense of frontrunners within the bank's existing
management - signals the decline of a liberal economic policy
elite that has dominated strategy since Putin rose to power 13
years ago and shows central bank independence only goes so far.
Either way, the 49-year-old will find herself, once she
succeeds the widely respected Sergei Ignatyev in June, at the
heart of a tussle between Putin's desire for economic growth and
those who fear inflation could undermine investor confidence.
Admirers describe Nabiullina as an accomplished academic
economist and experienced civil servant who has the
self-assurance to speak truth to power - in private at least if
not in public: "She is one of the people who isn't afraid to
tell Putin what he doesn't want to hear," said Yevgeniya Albats,
editor of opposition-minded newspaper New Times.
"There are very few people like that in Putin's circle,"
Albats told Ekho Moskvy radio.
Yet others say her background in the Economy Ministry - long
the government's "department for growth" - equips Nabiullina
poorly for the task of steadying Russia's oil-dependent economy
and keeping the state-dominated banking system in line.
"It is hard to see what credentials Elvira Nabiullina ...
has in order to run the Central Bank of Russia," commented
Renaissance Capital economist Ivan Tchakarov.
In a sign that she is aware of starting in the role as an
outsider, Nabiullina asked for Ignatyev to stay on as an adviser
and Putin assented - an exchange captured by television cameras
covering the president's announcement of the new bank governor.
But Vladimir Tikhomirov, chief economist at Otkritie Capital
in Moscow, did not see the presence of Ignatyev after his
retirement as an indication of continued central bank autonomy:
"The Central Bank of Russia under her leadership would be
seen by many as a department of the Kremlin administration and
not as an independent voice," he said.
BIG SHOES
During Ignatyev's 11-year tenure, the central bank has
quietly established itself as one of Russia's most respected
economic institutions.
Investors and economists are especially impressed by the
steps that Ignatyev has taken in recent years to embrace
inflation targeting - a monetary policy framework, now orthodox
in western countries, whereby central banks use the goal of low
inflation as their central benchmark.
Nabiullina's appointment comes at a sensitive time, when the
new policy regime, a work in progress that will be fully adopted
by 2015, is facing its first real test.
Despite a barrage of criticism, including from within the
government, the central bank has steadfastly refused to cut
interest rates as long as inflation - presently running above 7
percent - remains well above its target ceiling.
Few expect to see any imminent change of heart. Most
forecasters are sticking to their view that there will be no
change in rates at the central bank policy meeting on Friday.
But there are rising expectations of rate cuts in the second
half of the year, with many analysts now predicting that they
will be larger, and perhaps sooner, than previously anticipated.
The danger for those who see benefits in its autonomy is
that if the central bank eases up policy too readily, it will
appear to be responding to political pressure from the Kremlin.
"The central bank has taken great strides towards credible
inflation targeting," said Christopher Granville, managing
director of Trusted Sources, an emerging market research firm in
London.
"It's being tested by ... the economic slowdown, and
obviously the political leadership is looking for relief. The
question is whether they will jeopardise the credibility of the
new framework."
Russia's economy grew by 3.4 percent last year, and its
nominal gross domestic product of $2 trillion is on track to
overtake the recession-bound economies of Italy, Britain and
France in the coming years.
But that is not enough for Putin, whose first two terms as
president saw growth averaging double that pace. The 60-year-old
Kremlin leader, elected for a third term a year ago, needs
faster growth to placate an increasingly restive middle class.
FUNDAMENTAL CHALLENGE
A further challenge facing Nabiullina will be overseeing and
implementing the legal and institutional changes that are now
needed to cement inflation-targeting.
While the central bank favours a clear mandate that focuses
on the primary goal of fighting inflation, critics within the
political establishment are pressing for a broader, and fuzzier,
one that also emphasises economic growth.
Since news of Putin's backing for his aide, the rouble has
weakened slightly, while yields on long-term bonds - a measure
of inflation expectations - have risen.
But for now, financial markets and most analysts are giving
Nabiullina the benefit of the doubt. At least in terms of its
formal strategy, the central bank priorities established by
Ignatyev seem unlikely to change.
Nabiullina is expected to rely heavily on the advice of
Ignatyev's existing team of deputies. One key leader responsible
for monetary policy, Alexei Ulyukayev, has made clear that he
intends to stay on.
"As head of the central bank," said Granville at Trusted
Sources. "She'll tend to take the central bank's view, which
speaks for reasonable continuity."