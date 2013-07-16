YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, July 16 Russian
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday the central
bank decision to launch auctions for loans secured against
non-market assets and guarantees is a more effective way to
boost economic growth than cutting key interest rates.
"I think it was an absolutely right decision, this is a form
of quantitative easing, which is more efficient right now than
easing of policy by lowering interest rates," Ulyukayev told
journalists.
Russia's central bank introduced on Friday a new mechanism
for one-year bank funding to boost lending, while kept interest
rates on hold.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing
by Lidia Kelly)