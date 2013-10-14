MOSCOW Oct 14 The Russian central bank saw
healthy demand for a new medium-term refinancing facility on
Monday, injecting 500 billion roubles ($15.2 billion) into the
banking system at a cut-off rate of 5.76 percent.
The central bank offered the funds at its auction of
three-month loans secured against non-market assets and
guarantees, with a minimum rate set as a 25 basis point spread
over the bank's main policy rate.
Overall demand stood at 563 billion roubles, with 25
financial institutions taking part in the auction.
The new mechanism is aimed at improving the link between the
short-term interest rates set by the central bank and
longer-term borrowing rates in the wider economy.
The Mosprime three-month inter-bank money market rate stood
at 6.77 percent on Monday.
The central bank placed 306.8 billion roubles out of 500
billion roubles on offer in late July at an auction of one-year
funds at a cut-off rate of 5.75 percent.
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina, editing by Jason Bush)