DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 26 The Central Bank of Russia is unlikely to cut interest rates in the near term and will find it difficult to meet its 5-6 percent inflation target in the second half of the year, a senior official said.

First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev also told reporters in Davos that the bank did not view a break-up of the euro zone as a realistic scenario and was not considering significant changes to the composition of its reserves.

The central bank is, however, continuing to diversify its foreign-exchange reserves and may begin buying Australian dollars in early February. Ulyukayev's remarks were embargoed for publication on Thursday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Writing by Douglas Busvine)