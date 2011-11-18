MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia's central bank will act to ensure financial stability should the need arise but will not lose sight of its inflation-fighting mandate, Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Friday, as he warned that year-end inflation may exceed 7 percent.

"For the central bank, inflation is important," Ignatyev told a briefing. "If the situation on western markets turns really unpleasant, we will think more about financial stability in Russia, but we won't think any less about inflation."

Ignatyev said that year-end inflation may exceed the central bank's target of 7 percent as a result of the pass-through from the depreciation of the rouble in August and September.

He also sought to calm money markets by saying that he sees no severe liquidity strains for the rest of the year and in the early of 2012.

The expansion of the collateral base for banks for borrowing funds from the central bank and deposit auctions of the finance ministry's budget funds on hand will ensure that the market is adequately supplied with roubles, he said.

Net capital outflows, plaguing Russia since the beginning of the year, are continuing in November, albeit at a slower pace, Ignatyev added. The central bank estimates capital flight at $14 billion in October.

The central bank recently revised up its forecast of net capital outflows this year to $70 billion. Ignatyev told lawmakers earlier that outflows between January and October had reached $64 billion. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova,; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Douglas Busvine)