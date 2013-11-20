* Bank has substantial retail operation
MOSCOW, Nov 20 Russia's central bank has
withdrawn Moscow-based Master Bank's licence because of what it
called "large-scale dubious operations", raising the possibility
of a wider crackdown on the country's banks.
An announcement by the central bank on Wednesday referred to
a failure by Master Bank, a mid-sized lender with significant
retail operations, to observe anti-money laundering laws, false
accounting, and loans to connected parties.
The move may signal that the central bank under new governor
Elvira Nabiullina aims to clamp down on shady activity by banks.
"That shows that the central bank is getting really serious
about enforcing the regulations," said Yaroslav Sovgyra,
associate managing director of rating agency Moody's in Moscow.
"Right now there seem to be fewer and fewer banks that are
untouchable."
As Master Bank has sizeable retail deposits, the withdrawal
of its licence will be a costly step that authorities might have
been reluctant to take in the past, he added.
Analysts also expressed surprise that authorities were
targeting an institution which appeared to have good political
connections. Igor Putin, a cousin of President Vladimir Putin,
is on the board and was previously a vice-president of the bank.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters Igor Putin's
business activities had no implications for Russia's leader.
"His activities have no relationship to the President and
cannot have (any relationship)," he said, adding that there was
almost no personal contact between the two men.
Master Bank's website now carries an official statement from
the bank saying it is under temporary administration and
referring clients to the relevant bankruptcy law.
The bank - one of the largest Russian lenders to have its
licence revoked in recent years - did not respond to requests
for further information. Igor Putin told Russian media last year
that Master Bank was operating strictly according to the law.
Some other Russian banks on Wednesday reported payment
difficulties because of agreements with Master Bank.
The rouble hit a two-month low, which traders said might
reflect fears bank regulation will be toughened.
ALLEGATIONS
Master Bank has been dogged in recent years by negative
rumours and allegations, some of which have linked the bank with
high-ranking political figures.
In 2011 a parliamentary deputy asked for an investigation
into media claims the bank was involved in financing pro-Kremlin
youth movement Nashi on the direction of Vladislav Surkov, now
an advisor to President Putin. The claims were never confirmed.
In a separate case, Russia's police ministry publicly asked
the central bank to investigate Master Bank last year, following
the arrest of a former Master Bank manager for suspected money
laundering.
On Wednesday, police said that searches were underway at
Master Bank's head office as part of a criminal investigation
into laundering of more than 2 billion roubles ($61 million).
"The managers of several commercial banks, including Master
Bank, organised a scheme for illegal encashment of the money of
interested clients through 'one-day firms' and financial credit
organisations," the police said in a statement. "With each
transaction the wrongdoers took a 7 percent commission."
Central bank chief Nabiullina told the State Duma, the lower
house of parliament, that Master Bank had a hole of at least 2
billion roubles ($61 million) in its capital.
"We were forced to take this extreme measure", she said.
BIGGEST TEST
The closure of the bank is the biggest test to date of
Russia's system of retail deposit insurance, under which the
state guarantees small savings if a bank fails.
Around 20 dejected depositors, mostly elderly, had gathered
on Wednesday afternoon outside Master Bank's Moscow office,
where calls and requests for entry went unanswered.
At one point a woman started screaming through the intercom
to be let in. She and others declined to speak to Reuters.
The withdrawal of Master Bank's licence will cost Russia
about 30 billion roubles ($917 million), the deputy head of the
Deposit Insurance Agency, Andrei Melnikov, told Reuters.
That will be the largest payout to depositors since the
agency was created in 2004 to boost confidence in the banks.
Master Bank is Russia's 41st largest bank in terms of retail
accounts and deposits, according to data from Interfax.
Despite efforts to improve regulation, Russia still has 936
mostly small banks. Nabiullina's predecessor, Sergei Ignatyev,
said in February the central bank was concerned by evidence of
massive money laundering operations.