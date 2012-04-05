MOSCOW, April 5 Capital outflows from Russia in
the first quarter of 2012 were partly caused by global sovereign
debt problems, Russia's Central Bank Governor Sergei Ignatyev
said on Thursday.
Capital flight from Russia nearly doubled from a year ago in
the first quarter of 2012 to $35.1 billion, central bank data
showed earlier this week.
Ignatyev told a banking conference that achieving a 5-6
percent inflation target this year will be "very difficult",
adding that the central bank bought around $4.3 billion in the
currency market in March to limit the rouble's rise.
The head of the central bank also said that credit and
deposit rates on the money market will probably decline from
current levels in the coming months.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by
Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Megan Davies)