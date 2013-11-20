(Updates with quotes, details)

MOSCOW Nov 20 Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Wednesday backed the introduction of a maximum limit for interest on loans to retail borrowers, a move to combat rising household indebtedness.

Households have snapped up debt in recent years with Russian banks seeing unsecured loans for consumer purchases growing at a rate of up to 60 percent, pushing up the cost of borrowing for households. The rise in loans to companies has, by contrast, slowed as economic growth touched a four-year low.

"Consumer loans may become a threat to financial stability rather than the engine of growth," Nabiullina said, adding that there are signs of market overheating due to an "excessive" rise in the ratio of debts to incomes with many borrowers.

The average share of debt to household incomes rose to around 20 percent in Russia by end-2012, higher than in Italy or the United States, but close to the levels in Romania and Brazil, the International Monetary Fund says.

Consumer loans typically come with steep interest rates of 35-45 percent and mature in 1-1/2 years, Moody's estimated.

The central bank has proposed amendments to the law on consumer lending to set maximum rates for loans, but the idea has not progressed so far.

"There should be instruments that would protect people from exorbitant interest rates," Nabiullina said.

Russian total loan growth this year will rise 15 percent this year, double nominal GDP growth, she added.

Speaking to the Duma, the lower house of parliament, Nabiullina also said that lowering the central bank's key policy rate wouldn't help economy, and would be bad for inflation.

"A rate cut would lead to a spike in inflation and capital outflows and would not result in sustainable GDP growth rate," Nabiullina said, adding that she does not support the idea of cutting refinancing rate to zero levels, as in Europe or the United States.

The central bank key rate, equal to weekly repo auction rate, stands at 5.5 percent, while inflation hovers above 6 percent.

