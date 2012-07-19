* Central bank kept key rates unchanged last week

MOSCOW, July 19 Russia's central bank may change interest rates at its next monthly meeting, central bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted on Thursday as saying, boosting analysts' expectations that rates could soon rise to curb inflation.

Ulyukayev also said it may be better for state-controlled lenders Sberbank and VTB to bolster their capital by selling new share issues, rather than pursue earlier plans to sell down state holdings.

"We leave ourselves the possibility of changing rates at the next board of directors' meeting," Ulyukayev told the daily newspaper Izvestia in an interview published on Thursday.

Ulyukayev's comments followed a change in the central bank's message when it held rates last week, saying they would be appropriate for the "near term" whereas previously it had said rates were appropriate for the coming months.

Analysts said the comments indicated that interest rates were now more likely to rise following a mid-year spike in inflation.

Ulyukayev also told the newspaper that Russia could face inflationary risks within 6-7 months, but that consumer prices will likely fall in month-on-month terms in August and September, as the fruit and vegetable harvest comes to market.

Inflation pressures are being stoked by a consumer-led recovery. This is in part being fuelled by rapid lending growth that is starting to stretch the capital adequacy of Russia's dominant state-controlled banks.

CAPITAL HIKE

A two-year-old privatisation drive, aimed at improving corporate governance as well as raising budget revenues, has meanwhile been stalled due to weak markets.

The state has managed to sell only a 10 percent stake out of a planned 35.5 percent in VTB last year, and it has postponed the sale of a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank currently worth $4.8 billion, after its value fell by over $1 billion.

Ulyukayev said that the government stakes in the country's two largest banks could be diluted through capital increases rather than by selling existing shares - an idea backed by VTB.

"Substantially it is the same, only with the best result for the banks' capital," said Ulyukayev, who sits on the supervisory boards of both Sberbank and VTB.

"If we raise 200 billion roubles ($6.2 billion) in capital for Sberbank, the Central Bank does not take its share - our share will automatically fall by 5 percent or more." The state, through the central bank, owns 57.6 percent in Sberbank.

The Russian banking sector grew by 26 percent in corporate loans and by almost 36 percent in retail lending last year, weakening the sector's capital adequacy ratio - as defined by local regulators - to 14.7 percent from 18.1 percent in 2010.

As of June 1, capital adequacy had fallen further to 14.1 percent versus a minimum required 10 percent level. Sberbank's capital adequacy stood at 13.7 percent as of July 1 with VTB at 11.89 percent.

"Nobody is seriously discussing the possibility of Sberbank issuing shares, but there is a belief that would be easier to sell new VTB shares ... rather than selling the state's stake," said one investment banker.

VTB has said it may need to bolster its capital if it is to grow at the same pace in 2012 as it did the previous year.

Mikhail Zadornov, head of VTB's retail banking arm VTB24 and a former finance minister, said that issuing additional shares rather than selling state shares was "a quite rational idea."

"If the state ... supports this option we will be quite happy with such an approach," he told journalists.

During the crisis of 2008-09, the government pumped 500 billion roubles into Sberbank and another 200 billion roubles into VTB's capital via subordinated loans, and bought an additional share issue by VTB of 180 billion roubles.

"VTB acted as a sector consolidator while Sberbank is buying Denizbank so as a kind of a safety measure, additional capital is a good idea," said Leonid Slipchenko, an analyst with Uralsib.

Sberbank clinched the purchase of Turkey's Denizbank for up to $3.9 billion last month from Dexia, which was forced to divest businesses after a bailout by Belgium, France and Luxembourg. ($1 = 32.2975 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova, additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)