MOSCOW Feb 20 Russia's central bank may start
to cut interest rates if inflation falls in the coming months,
Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Wednesday, reiterating his
recent public statements.
"We expect inflation to fall in the next few months, and if
that happens we may start to cut interest rates. But there's no
promise," Ignatyev said in testimony to the Federal Council
upper house of parliament.
The central bank last raised interest rates in September in
what Ignatyev described as a step aimed at containing rising
inflation expectations.
