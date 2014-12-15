(Adds rouble reaction, details from statement)
MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia's central bank raised its
key interest rate to 17 percent in the early hours of Tuesday
morning in an emergency move to halt a collapse in the rouble as
oil prices decline and the country's sanctions-hit economy
slides towards recession.
The rouble strengthened sharply after the
decision, recouping some of its heavy losses on Monday, when the
currency staged its largest one-day fall since 1998.
"This decision is aimed at limiting substantially increased
rouble depreciation risks and inflation risks," the central bank
said in a statement.
The decision is effective from Dec. 16 and brings the
cumulative increase in the one-week minimum auction repo rate
to 11.5 percentage points this year amid market
turmoil linked to the Ukraine crisis.
The central bank on Tuesday also increased the maximum
volume of foreign currency it provides to Russian banks via its
foreign-exchange repurchase agreement auctions for 28 days to $5
billion from $1.5 billion.
It said that in order to strengthen the efficiency of
monetary policy loans secured by non-marketable assets,
guarantees for two to 549 days would be provided at a floating
interest rate.
The outlook for Russia's economy has darkened considerably
since the summer as capital flight has soared due to broad-based
risk aversion to Russian assets and sanctions restricting
Russian companies' access to international capital markets.
The central bank now says the economy is likely to contract
in annual terms early next year.
Investors took the rate hike as positive, saying it showed
the central bank's defence of the currency had teeth.
"This is definitely a step in the right direction. The real
interest rate right now is significantly positive, 7 to 8
percent," said Jorge Mariscal, chief investment officer for
emerging markets at UBS Wealth Management in New York.
"This should make it more difficult to short (the rouble). I
think it shows they are really concerned about the speed of the
decline in the rouble."
