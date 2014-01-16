MOSCOW Jan 16 Russia's central bank has shifted
its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks
for the fourth time this month, following market interventions
to curb the pace of the currency's decline.
The new corridor extends from 33.25 to 40.25 roubles to the
dollar-euro currency basket as of Jan. 15, compared to
33.20-40.20 previously.
Under its managed float, the central bank increases its
interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the
corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $350 million is
exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor.
This week, the central bank scrapped so-called 'targeted'
interventions in a move that will make corridor adjustments more
frequent. It plans to complete the transition to a free currency
float by the start of 2015.
