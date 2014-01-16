MOSCOW Jan 16 Russia's central bank has shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks for the fourth time this month, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.

The new corridor extends from 33.25 to 40.25 roubles to the dollar-euro currency basket as of Jan. 15, compared to 33.20-40.20 previously.

Under its managed float, the central bank increases its interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $350 million is exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor.

This week, the central bank scrapped so-called 'targeted' interventions in a move that will make corridor adjustments more frequent. It plans to complete the transition to a free currency float by the start of 2015.

