MOSCOW Feb 12 Russia's central bank has shifted
its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five
kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the
currency's decline.
The new corridor extends from 34.55 to 41.55 roubles to the
dollar-euro currency basket as of Feb. 11, compared to
34.50-41.50 previously.
Under its managed float, the central bank increases its
interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the
corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $350 million is
exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor.
The rouble was trading at 40.47 against the basket at 0610
GMT.
(Reporting By Jason Bush)