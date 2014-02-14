MOSCOW Feb 14 Russia's central bank has shifted
its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five
kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the
currency's decline.
The new corridor extends from 34.60-41.60 roubles to the
dollar-euro currency basket as of Feb. 13, compared to
34.55-41.55 previously.
Under its managed float, the central bank increases its
interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the
corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $350 million is
exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor.
The rouble was trading at 41.04 against the basket at 0605
GMT.
(Reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing
by Elizabeth Piper)