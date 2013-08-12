MOSCOW Aug 12 The Russian central bank does not expect the rouble to appreciate much even if global commodity markets improve, it said in a report on Monday that restated its commitment to a floating exchange rate.

In its twice-yearly financial markets report, the central bank said that if net private capital flows out of Russia continue in the second half of the year, the rouble will come under further pressure.

"Even if global commodity markets improve, significant rouble appreciation shouldn't be expected," the report said.

Net private sector capital outflows totalled $38.4 billion in the first half of this year - already in excess of the government's own forecast of a full-year net drain of $30-$35 billion.

The rouble has historically been linked to the price of oil, Russia's main export, but has weakened this year as the prospect of a withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus has driven capital outflows from emerging economies.

The Russian currency has lost 7 percent since the start of the year to trade at 32.9746 per dollar on Monday, still up from a one-year low of 33.1575 seen in July.

The government has shown little concern over the rouble's decline, which it hopes will boost Russia's competitiveness and bolster state revenues at a time when the economy is at risk of slipping into recession.

The capital outflows reflect low investor confidence, but do not pose a meaningful economic threat as Russia runs a trade surplus, its debts are low and the central bank holds a buffer of half a trillion dollars in reserves.

The Finance Ministry has also announced plans to buy up $40-$50 million per day under a change in the way it channels money into its Reserve Fund, where it saves windfall energy revenues.

This operation could mop up any excess supply of foreign exchange, the central bank noted, explaining why it did not expect substantial rouble appreciation.

The central bank manages a flexible exchange-rate corridor to smooth volatility in the exchange rate, but uses only limited market interventions and does not defend specific levels.

The central bank allowed the rouble to weaken last week against the dollar-euro currency basket it targets, marking the fifth such incremental move this summer.

($1 = 32.8562 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Catherine Evans)