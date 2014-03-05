NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 5 The governor of Russia's
central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Wednesday she saw no
fundamental reason for the depreciation in the rouble, as data
on Russia's current account surplus remains favourable.
She added that the central bank's recent interventions on
the forex market did not change its plans to move to inflation
targeting, and the bank's goal to reduce inflation to 5 percent
by year-end could be met in light of the bank's recent measures.
On Monday, the central bank raised its key lending rate to 7
percent from 5.5 percent, citing risks to inflation and
financial stability.