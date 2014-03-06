MOSCOW, March 6 Russia's central bank has shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.

The new corridor extends from 35.80-42.80 roubles to the dollar-euro currency basket as of March 5, compared to 35.75-42.75 previously.

Under its managed float, the central bank increases its interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the corridor. On Monday, it said it would define on a daily basis the intervention allotment needed to be exhausted before the rouble's corridor was shifted automatically.

The corridor was shifted to the new boundaries after an allotment of $1.5 billion was exhausted on Wednesday, the central bank said.

The rouble was trading at 42.19 against the basket at 0610 GMT. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)