Serious inflation issues and a host of other negative factors
mean that Russia's central bank cannot yet relax its stance on
the rouble, the bank's deputy governor said on Monday.
The crisis in Ukraine and its escalation following Russia's
annexation of Crimea in March forced the bank to take several
emergency measures in reponse to a big rouble sell-off,
including increasing the threshold for interventions to $1.5
billion from $350 million before it moves the rouble's floating
corridor.
Answering questions from parliamentary deputies about
whether the central bank would restore previous parameters
guiding its foreign exchange intervention policy, Ksenia Yudaeva
indicated that the bank is in no rush to do so.
"We see serious problems with inflation. We see a
significant slowdown in the growth of deposits. There are still
many indicators that show it is too soon to relax... The
interbank market is practically dead, bond issuance has
declined, this complicates our monetary policy," she said.
The bank hiked interest rates by 1.5 percentage points in
March, with a further half point rise in April, decisions it was
forced into in order to quell "an unfounded and irrational
panic", Yudaeva said.
In May, the rouble saw a strong rally, bringing it towards
the middle range of its corridor, within which the central bank
has no need to intervene to support it.
Inflation was 7.3 percent in April and is expected to rise
further in May and June, hindering the central bank's
medium-term target of reducing inflation to 4 percent.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobseva; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by
Louise Ireland)