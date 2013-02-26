* Cbank plans to introduce foreign exchange swap auctions
* Swap auction parameters would match repo auction
* Money market rates would decline
MOSCOW, Feb 26 Russia's central bank plans to
even out the terms under which it offers rouble liquidity via
foreign currency swaps and secured loans, simplifying its
interest-rate toolkit as it shifts to inflation targeting.
The Bank of Russia has traditionally focused on keeping the
rouble's exchange rate stable to the dollar, but is now
prioritising interest rates to manage growth and inflation
expectations.
In the next key change, the central bank will this year
bring into line the repo rate - at which it lends money in
exchange for eligible collateral - and the rate at which it
offers roubles via currency swaps.
In its forex swap operations, a borrower can deposit dollars
or euros at the central bank and receive overnight rouble
liquidity at a fixed interest rate, with the cash flows reversed
the following day.
"Borrowing against foreign currency would be on the same
terms in terms of maturity, margin calls, interest rates and
would be equal to repo operations," Central Bank Deputy Chairman
Shvetsov told a briefing on Tuesday.
He said he expected the Moscow Exchange, Russia's main
financial market, to introduce a platform for swap auctions this
year.
The overnight fixed foreign exchange swap rate for roubles
with the central bank is currently set at 6.5 percent, compared
to a minimum repo rate of 5.5 percent.
The forex swap rate is expected to move into line with the
minimum repo rate - the central bank's key money market rate -
in what would amount to a de facto easing of monetary conditions
without having to cut key policy rates.
Forex swap operations account for more than half of daily
money market turnover, which now averages about 700 billion
roubles ($23 billion), as Russian banks tend to use their
clients' export revenues as collateral for borrowing.
Business and politicians have been pushing the central bank
to cut interest rates to revive flagging economic growth, but
the bank has said it would like to see inflation - now above 7
percent - fall before it cuts rates.
The bank last eased policy in December 2011 when it cut the
refinancing rate.
($1 = 30.3825 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Susan Fenton)