* World Bank warns against monetary or fiscal stimulus
* Cuts 2013 growth fcast to 3.3 pct, says close to potential
* Structural reforms needed to boost long-term growth rate
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Feb 26 Russia should undertake
structural reforms and not cut interest rates or boost spending
to revive flagging economic growth, the World Bank said on
Tuesday in its annual country report.
"Stimulating the economy in the short term would just spill
over into more persistent and higher inflation and would
ultimately derail growth in the longer term," said Kaspar
Richter, World Bank lead economist for Russia, presenting the
report in Moscow.
It forecast growth in gross domestic product would fall to
3.3 percent this year, down from 3.4 percent in 2012 and 4.3
percent in 2011.
It cut the 2013 forecast from 3.6 percent, saying that the
revision partly reflected a more pessimistic outlook for global
economic growth.
"The growth we have projected - 3.3 percent - is not weak
growth given the weak external environment. In fact it's the
growth rate that reflects the growth potential in Russia at this
point," Richter said.
Despite the slowdown, unemployment is unusually low and the
use of productive capacity at a record high, signifying that the
economy is close to full potential with limited scope to grow
faster in the short term.
The World Bank's analysis comes at a time when Russian
policymakers are divided over macroeconomic policy. The central
bank has faced criticism from senior officials for not cutting
interest rates in response to slowing economic growth.
The World Bank backed the central bank's hawkish position,
arguing the priority for monetary policy should be reducing
inflation, running at above 7 percent, rather than stimulating
growth.
Economic growth has more than halved since before the onset
of the 2008 financial crisis. The World Bank argued that this
largely reflected supply-side weaknesses, such as falling growth
in labour productivity and low levels of investment.
It said growth potential could only be lifted through
long-term structural reforms aimed at reducing the state's role
in the economy, addressing pressures caused by an ageing
population, and cutting red tape and corruption.
It drew attention to a decline in the size of the
working-age population - shrinking by around 1 million people a
year - which will cause a sharp rise in the ratio of dependents
to workers in the coming decades, requiring tough decisions in
areas such as pensions.
"In order to strengthen growth you have to do it the tough
way - through structural reforms," Richter said.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Alison
Williams)