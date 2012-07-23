MOSCOW, July 23 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and International Finance
Corporation (IFC) are buying a 15 percent stake in Credit Bank
of Moscow (CBM) to help towards a flotation of the mid-sized
lender within five years, the EBRD said on Monday.
The EBRD, which owns stakes in 13 other Russian banks, and
IFC will each buy 7.5 percent in newly issued shares for 2.9
billion roubles ($90.5 million) with the cash being used
exclusively for CBM's growth, the EBRD said in a statement.
CBM, owned by Russian entrepreneur Roman Avdeev, had a
capital adequacy ratio under local rules of 11.06 percent as of
July 1, close to the 10 percent level needed to keep a banking
licence. CBM is ranked among Russia's top 25 lenders by assets.
The EBRD said that CBM's capital increase will "provide
important institutional support for this client's plans to
launch an initial public offering during the course of the next
five years, market conditions permitting".
Russia's banking scene is dominated by state-controlled
lenders led by Sberbank and VTB, and only a
few privately owned banks such as Nomos, Vozrozhdenie
and Bank St Petersburg are listed.
The EBRD, set up in 1991 to manage the transition of former
communist countries to market economies, invests in banks among
other businesses. Depending on the business, the EBRD may later
sell holdings at a premium.