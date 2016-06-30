(Recasts with new detail, context)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 30 The head of
Russia's central bank said on Thursday stress tests on Russian
banks would be used for regulatory purposes and warned a cleanup
of the banking sector was not yet over.
Elvira Nabiullina also told a banking conference in St
Petersburg the central bank would create a special fund for the
financial rehabilitation of problem lenders and said the fund
would speed up consolidation of the banking system.
Up until now, the Russian central bank's stress tests have
only been used for monitoring purposes.
Nabiullina is credited with steering Russia through an
economic crisis by keeping monetary policy tight and taking a
tough stance on weak banks.
On Thursday she promised a "radical" rethink of regulation
of Russian banks and chided some banks for offloading
non-performing loans on their balance sheets onto banks whose
bailouts they are overseeing.
