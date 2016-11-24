MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's central bank will soon
finish its cleanup of the country's financial market, the bank's
Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with Forbes
magazine.
A central bank purge of weak and unscrupulous financial
institutions gathered pace from 2013 when Nabiullina was
appointed central bank head by President Vladimir Putin.
"This work of a so-called clean register is close to
completion," Nabiullina told Forbes.
Alexei Simanovsky, former first deputy governor in charge of
the central bank's policy on banks, said earlier this year that
the main part of the banking sector cleanup should be
accomplished by the middle of next year.
Since Nabiullina's appointment in 2013, the central bank has
removed the licences of around 300 banks to leave Russia with
some 600 banks now.
