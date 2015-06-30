MOSCOW, June 30 Russian banks' provisions for bad loans to companies could rise to 7 to 9 percent of their corporate loan book by the end of the year after regulatory concessions are removed from Oct. 1, the central bank said on Tuesday.

In a reply to a request for comment from Reuters, the central bank said banks' provisions as a percentage of their corporate loan book were at 6.8 percent at the start of the year.

It said its estimate of the expected rise in banks' loan-loss provisions was based on selective monitoring of certain banks.

The central bank in May extended from July 1 to Oct. 1 anti-crisis measures aimed at helping the banking sector weather an economic crisis. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)