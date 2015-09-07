MOSCOW, Sept 7 Russia's central bank said on
Monday it had formally decided to introduce new liquidity rules
for systemically important banks related to the Basel III
regulatory framework.
From Jan. 1 next year, systemically important banks will
have to maintain a minimum liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 70
percent.
The minimum LCR will increase by 10 percentage points each
year to reach 100 percent from Jan. 1, 2019.
The banks listed as being systemically important when the
LCR plans were earlier announced in July were UniCredit Bank,
Gazprombank, VTB, Sberbank, Alfa
Bank, Otkritie, Rosbank, Promsvyazbank, Raiffeisenbank
and Rosselkhozbank.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)