MOSCOW Oct 13 The policy of Russia's central bank is aimed at removing weak players from the banking sector and not at cutting the number of banks, its governor Elvira Nabiullina told a conference on Tuesday.

Small banks have a niche in the sector, she said, adding that the consolidation in the sector was likely to continue. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning,; writing by Polina Devitt,; editing by Jason Bush)