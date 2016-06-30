ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 30 Russia's central bank will start to require greater minimum capital for so-called federal banks from 2018 in a step-by-step process, the bank's Deputy Governor Mikhail Sukhov said.

"I believe it's reasonable to use the first 1 1/2 years for preparatory work. ... The central bank will start a gradual increase (of minimum capital) to 1 billion roubles ($15.6 million) from 2018," Sukhov told reporters on the sidelines of a financial conference on Thursday.

Russia's central bank plans to split the classification of banks into federal and regional ones, with the first category referring to larger banks. ($1 = 64.0738 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)