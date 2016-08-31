MOSCOW Aug 31 Russian lending activity is
expected to increase in the remaining months of the year due to
lower rates, the central bank said on Wednesday in a regular
publication analysing the banking sector.
The central bank cut its key lending rate for the first time
in nearly a year in June to 10.50 percent from 11.00 percent,
which has led to cheaper borrowing.
"Banks assume that the tendency of softening credit
conditions for borrowers and higher demand for new loans will
continue in the third and fourth quarters of 2016," the central
bank said in the document.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Lidia
Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)