MOSCOW Aug 25 Russia's central bank recently advised banks to run their regular stress tests with a rouble level of more than 100 roubles per dollar, a deputy chairman at Vozrozhdenie bank said on Tuesday.

Andrei Shalimov at Vozrozhdenie said the central bank had asked banks to use a "three-digit" figure for roubles against one dollar in the stress tests and was interested in the state of their foreign-currency liquidity.

"They (the central bank) are worried about which banks could take measures if something happens," he told journalists. The central bank approached Vozrozhdenie on the subject at the beginning of August, he said.

