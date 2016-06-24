MOSCOW, June 24 Russia's central bank said on Friday it would open its representative office in Beijing, in a bid to boost bilateral cooperation with China in the financial sector and develop trade and economic relations.

This will be the first such office opened by Russia's central bank abroad, it said. A relevant agreement was signed with the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, it said.

