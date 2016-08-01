MOSCOW Aug 1 Russia's central bank said on Monday it had sold OFZ government bonds from its own portfolio worth 0.6 billion roubles ($9.02 million) in July and that it had sold a total of 132.1 billion roubles of OFZs over April-July.

The bank said it had 66.5 billion roubles of the bonds left in its portfolio as of the start of August. ($1 = 66.4947 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)