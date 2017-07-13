FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Share of foreigners in Russia's OFZ market falls - c.bank
July 13, 2017 / 10:39 AM / a day ago

Share of foreigners in Russia's OFZ market falls - c.bank

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 13 (Reuters) - The share of foreign investors in Russia's rouble-denominated domestic bond market slipped from record high to below 30 percent, the central bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.

The share of foreigners holding Russia's treasury bonds known as OFZs hit an all-time high of 30.7 percent in early June, the central bank data showed earlier this month.

The rouble weakened since early June while the central bank trimmed its key rate, denting appeal of buying into rouble-traded OFZ bonds, analysts have said. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Polina Devitt)

