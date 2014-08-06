(Adds Rencap statement)
MOSCOW Aug 6 Russia's central bank said on
Wednesday it had withdrawn the brokerage license of investment
bank Renaissance Capital but the company played down the move,
saying it was technical and it continued to operate normally.
The central bank gave no reason for the decision in a
statement on its website. www.cbr.ru
Renaissance Capital, in a statement sent to Reuters, said it
had asked the central bank to remove a number of its duplicate
licenses in line with its optimisation programme. "Renaissance
Capital continues to operate normally," it said.
Moscow-based Renaissance Capital (RenCap) is owned by Onexim
group, the holding company of Russian tycoon and politician
Mikhail Prokhorov.
