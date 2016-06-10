MOSCOW, June 10 The Russian central bank sees
risks to this year's budget deficit from receiving less money
than planned from the privatisation of the country's largest oil
producer, Rosneft, the bank said in a report.
"Risks of exceeding the (3 percent of GDP) deficit forecast
by the Finance Ministry of Russia could come, most of all, from
lower oil prices as well as a slow recovery in economic
activity," the central bank said in a quarterly monetary policy
report.
"Additional risks may also be associated with receiving less
income from the planned sale of a stake in Rosneft."
