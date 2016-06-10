MOSCOW, June 10 The Russian central bank sees risks to this year's budget deficit from receiving less money than planned from the privatisation of the country's largest oil producer, Rosneft, the bank said in a report.

"Risks of exceeding the (3 percent of GDP) deficit forecast by the Finance Ministry of Russia could come, most of all, from lower oil prices as well as a slow recovery in economic activity," the central bank said in a quarterly monetary policy report.

"Additional risks may also be associated with receiving less income from the planned sale of a stake in Rosneft." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Elena Fabrichnaya, Alexander Winning and Jason Bush; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)