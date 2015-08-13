MOSCOW Aug 13 The idea of Russia introducing
capital controls is "counterproductive", a first deputy governor
of the central bank said on Thursday.
"The central bank has repeatedly opposed this idea as
counterproductive," Ksenia Yudayeva told journalists in response
to a question about whether she supported the imposition of
capital controls.
There was speculation last year that Russia could introduce
capital controls after Western sanctions over the conflict in
Ukraine and a collapse in oil prices prompted turmoil on Russian
financial markets.
President Vladimir Putin has said he is against introducing
capital controls.
