By Oksana Kobzeva
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Net capital
outflows from Russia shrank to $4.6 billion in April, central
bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday, as concerns
about the rouble eased following a heavy sell-off caused by the
Ukraine crisis.
Outflows during the first quarter totalled $63.7 billion -
more than during the whole of 2013, the central bank previously
said. Nabiullina said on Friday she expected outflows to drop
further in coming months.
Large-scale capital flight from Russia in recent months has
coincided with the escalation of political tensions around
Ukraine as well as slumping investment within Russia, leading
analysts to link the outflows to declining economic growth.
The central bank spent around $25 billion in foreign
exchange reserves in March, reflecting heavy selling pressure on
the Russian currency after President Vladimir Putin received
parliamentary authorisation to intervene militarily in Ukraine
and then annexed Crimea.
Nabiullina said that around two-thirds of the outflows in
the first quarter reflected "internal conversion" as companies
and households exchanged roubles for foreign currency because
they expected the rouble to decline "in connection with the
geopolitical situation".
"Considering that the exchange rate has now stabilised... we
are seeing a sharp reduction in the outflow of capital," she
said. "If the situation will be stable then in our view there
won't be a rise in such capital outflow."
The rouble, which shed some 10 percent against the dollar
between the beginning of the year and mid-March, has since
rebounded by 7 percent.
Nabiullina said there were some cross-border capital
outflows connected with better investment opportunities outside
Russia, but these remained at a similar level to 2013.
"Our working estimate is that in 2014 as a whole (capital
outflow) will be $85-$90 billion - that is, it supposes a sharp
reduction in second, third and fourth quarters," Nabiullina
said.
The estimate is similar to a recently-revised official
government forecast of $90 billion, and more optimistic than a
forecast of $100 billion made by the International Monetary fund
at the end of April.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush)