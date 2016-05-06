MOSCOW May 6 Russia's central bank said it had acquired yuan-denominated Chinese government bonds in 2015 and its holdings totalled 14.5 billion roubles ($199 million) at the end of the year.

The bank made the disclosure in its annual report, released late on Thursday, which also said the bonds were classed as "foreign securities in foreign currency belonging to the category of securities available for sale".

In previous years the bank had not disclosed any purchases of Chinese bonds.

The bank also said other bonds in this category were mainly U.S. treasury bonds and state bonds of France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, Austria and Denmark.

It was not immediately clear why the central bank had acquired the Chinese bonds.

In the same report the bank said that foreign currencies included in its foreign exchange reserves were U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds, Canadian dollars, Australian dollars and Japanese yen.

The central bank also said it had borrowed 10 million yuan (112 million roubles, $1.54 million) from the People's Bank of China in 2015 under a currency swap agreement reached in 2014.

($1 = 72.88 roubles, the value on 31 Dec. 2015) ($1 = 6.4980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Gareth Jones)