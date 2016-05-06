(Adds central bank comment)
MOSCOW May 6 Russia's central bank acquired
yuan-denominated Chinese government bonds in 2015, holdings of
which totalled 14.5 billion roubles ($199 million) at the end of
the year, the central bank said in its annual report.
The report, released late on Thursday, said the bonds were
classed as "foreign securities in foreign currency belonging to
the category of securities available for sale". The bank had not
disclosed any purchases of Chinese bonds in previous years.
The bank also said other bonds in this category were mainly
U.S. treasury bonds and state bonds of France, Germany, Britain,
the Netherlands, Austria and Denmark.
Responding to a request by Reuters to explain the purchases,
the central bank said it had bought the bonds to diversify its
portfolio of foreign assets, and also to gain experience of
trading and settlement of Chinese financial instruments.
In the same report the bank said that foreign currencies
included in its foreign exchange reserves were U.S. dollars,
euros, British pounds, Canadian dollars, Australian dollars and
Japanese yen.
The central bank told Reuters it did not include the yuan
bonds as part of its official forex reserves because according
to International Monetary Fund classifications the Chinese yuan
is not a reserve currency.
It added that this was expected to change in October 2016.
The central bank also said in its report it had borrowed 10
million yuan (112 million roubles, $1.54 million) from the
People's Bank of China in 2015 under a currency swap agreement
reached in 2014.
($1 = 72.88 roubles, the value on 31 Dec. 2015)
($1 = 6.4980 Chinese yuan renminbi)
