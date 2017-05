MOSCOW, June 10 Confidence has risen that Russian inflation will meet the central bank's target of 4 percent by the end of 2017, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told a news conference on Friday.

Nabiullina also said that, though the strengthening of the rouble in the second quarter restrained inflation, she did not expect the currency to influence inflation in the near term.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush)