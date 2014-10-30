UPDATE 1-Australia home prices brake in April, slowest gain in 16 months
* Hobart strongest housing market in April (Adds comments from economists, Treasurer)
MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 40 kopecks a day earlier, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.
As of Oct. 29, the rouble's new trading band extended from 39.20 to 48.20 against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 38.80 to 47.80 previously. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Hobart strongest housing market in April (Adds comments from economists, Treasurer)
SYDNEY, May 1 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd is hoping to raise as much as A$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion) by spinning out its Officeworks stationary division in an initial public offering, a broker who saw the float's marketing materials said on Monday.