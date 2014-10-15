MOSCOW Oct 15 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had shifted boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 35 kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.

As of Oct. 14, the new corridor extended from 36.70 to 45.70 against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 36.35 to 45.35 previously.

The central bank automatically intervenes to defend the rouble once it reaches the boundary of its trading band. Once it has spent $350 million defending the currency, it moves the band by 5 kopecks. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)