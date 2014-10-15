MOSCOW Oct 15 Russia's central bank said on
Wednesday it had shifted boundaries of its floating rouble
corridor by 35 kopecks, following market interventions to curb
the pace of the currency's decline.
As of Oct. 14, the new corridor extended from 36.70 to 45.70
against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 36.35 to
45.35 previously.
The central bank automatically intervenes to defend the
rouble once it reaches the boundary of its trading band. Once it
has spent $350 million defending the currency, it moves the band
by 5 kopecks.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)