12 hours ago
#Financials
July 11, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 12 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's first-half capital outflow up 71 pct to $14.7 bln -central bank

1 Min Read

(Adds Q2 current account deficit)

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia chalked up a net capital outflow of $14.7 billion in the first half of 2017, up 71 percent from the same period last year, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The January-June outflow was mostly attributable to domestic buying of foreign currency, which counts as capital outflows, and redemption of outstanding foreign debt.

The central bank said the current account surplus totalled $23 billion in the first six months of the year, against $14.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2016.

It also said that the current account deficit was $0.3 billion for the April-June period this year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Darya Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by David Goodman)

