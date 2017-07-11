FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 1:14 PM / a day ago

Russia c.bank says H1 capital outflow up 71 pct y/y to $14.7 bln

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia saw a net capital outflow of $14.7 billion in the first half of 2017, a 71 percent increase from the same period of 2016, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The net capital outflow in January-June was mostly driven by banking sector transactions related to inflows to resident clients' accounts in early 2017 as well as by foreign debt repayments, the central bank said.

The central bank also said the country's current account surplus totalled $23.0 billion in the first six months of the year compared with $14.9 billion in the same period of 2016. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)

